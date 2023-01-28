Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Jan. 24.
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winner: Sheila Schipani
Runner-up: Coulter
KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Teri Brady
Program: Presented by Joan Sommers on the benefits of coconut water.
Weekly challenge: Only eat while sitting and do not eat in front of the TV.
Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
