Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Jan. 24.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winner: Sheila Schipani

Runner-up: Coulter

KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

Officer: Teri Brady

Program: Presented by Joan Sommers on the benefits of coconut water.

Weekly challenge: Only eat while sitting and do not eat in front of the TV.

Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

