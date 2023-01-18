Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 of Conneaut Lake met Jan. 10.
Opening roll call and minutes were by Kathy Coulter.
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Eloise Brooks
Runner-up: Coulter
KOPS under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Serena Klink
Officer: Brady
Weekly challenge: Use a smaller plate.
Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Ccontact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.