Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 of Conneaut Lake met Jan. 10.

Opening roll call and minutes were by Kathy Coulter.

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Eloise Brooks

Runner-up: Coulter

KOPS under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Serena Klink

Officer: Brady

Weekly challenge: Use a smaller plate.

Club information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Ccontact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

