clubs
TOPS No. 499
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 13.
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Kathy Coulter
Runner-up: MaryBeth Newell
KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers
Best effort: Serena Klink
Officer: Teri Brady
Weekly challenge: No white bread of any kind.
Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in is at 4 p.m. Meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.
