TOPS No. 499

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 13.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Kathy Coulter

Runner-up: MaryBeth Newell

KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers

Best effort: Serena Klink

Officer: Teri Brady

Weekly challenge: No white bread of any kind.

Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in is at 4 p.m. Meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.

