Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Aug. 9
Opening: Roll call from Kathy Coulter and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Summers
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Coulter
Officer: Heather Ordos
Menu draw: Brady
Fifty/fifty: Brady
Marbles game: Ordos drew a no winner.
Weekly challenge: Exercise 15 minutes every day.
Rally details were discussed. Marilyn Hyde received the KOPS award. Program by Brady was on menus and the reasons for keeping them.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.
New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. and meetings will start at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
