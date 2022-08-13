Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Aug. 9

Opening: Roll call from Kathy Coulter and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Joan Summers

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: Coulter

Officer: Heather Ordos

Menu draw: Brady

Fifty/fifty: Brady

Marbles game: Ordos drew a no winner.

Weekly challenge: Exercise 15 minutes every day.

Rally details were discussed. Marilyn Hyde received the KOPS award. Program by Brady was on menus and the reasons for keeping them.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and meeting starts at 10:30.

New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. and meetings will start at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

