Conneaut Lake TOPS 498

Date: Aug. 30

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: Mary Beth Newell

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: June Callahan

Officer: Sheila Schipani

Menu draw: Eloise Brooks

Fifty-fifty: Mary Beth Newell

Marbles game: Brady drew a no winner.

Weekly challenge: No soda

Open house: Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Program: Tips on being a good member and losing weight.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

