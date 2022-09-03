Conneaut Lake TOPS 498
Date: Aug. 30
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: Mary Beth Newell
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: June Callahan
Officer: Sheila Schipani
Menu draw: Eloise Brooks
Fifty-fifty: Mary Beth Newell
Marbles game: Brady drew a no winner.
Weekly challenge: No soda
Open house: Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.
Program: Tips on being a good member and losing weight.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.