Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Aug. 23
Opening roll call was by Serena Klink.
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Mary Beth Newell
Runner-up: Klink
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Joan Summers
Officer: Heather Ordos
Menu draw: Eloise Brooks
Fifty/fifty: Brady
Marbles game: Klink drew a no winner.
Weekly challenge: Eat only fruit or vegetables as your snack.
The open house (Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.) and basket for fall rally were discussed. The program was “Exercise: make the most of your time.”
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.
New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. and meeting will start at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (81) 449-7726.
