Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Aug. 23

Opening roll call was by Serena Klink.

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Mary Beth Newell

Runner-up: Klink

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Joan Summers

Officer: Heather Ordos

Menu draw: Eloise Brooks

Fifty/fifty: Brady

Marbles game: Klink drew a no winner.

Weekly challenge: Eat only fruit or vegetables as your snack.

The open house (Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.) and basket for fall rally were discussed. The program was “Exercise: make the most of your time.”

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.

New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. and meeting will start at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (81) 449-7726.

