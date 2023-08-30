Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 of Conneaut Lake met Aug. 22.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: Sheila Schipani

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers

Officer: Teri Brady

Program: “Health benefits of various fruits”

Weekly challenge: Eat a healthy breakfast all week.

Club information: Conneaut Lake TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

