Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 of Conneaut Lake met Aug. 22.
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: Sheila Schipani
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
KOPS under goal: Joan Sommers
Officer: Teri Brady
Program: “Health benefits of various fruits”
Weekly challenge: Eat a healthy breakfast all week.
Club information: Conneaut Lake TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.