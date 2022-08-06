Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Aug. 2

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Mary Beth Newell

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None

Best effort: Marlene Wineland

Officer: Heather Ordos

Monthly winners:

Best loser: Joan Sommers

Runner-up: June Callahan

KOPS under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Sommers

Fifty-fifty: Newell

Marbles game: Newell

Weekly challenge: No chocolate

Those attending the Fall Rally 2022 must have their money in at the Aug. 16 meeting to be in by Aug. 22. Also, basket contents were reviewed. A discussion followed on the open house on Sept. 6. Reminder that this is our time change to 4 p.m. start. Sommers ended by telling her joke of the day.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.

More information: Call Brady at (814) 449-7726.

