Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Aug. 2
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Mary Beth Newell
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None
Best effort: Marlene Wineland
Officer: Heather Ordos
Monthly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: June Callahan
KOPS under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Sommers
Fifty-fifty: Newell
Marbles game: Newell
Weekly challenge: No chocolate
Those attending the Fall Rally 2022 must have their money in at the Aug. 16 meeting to be in by Aug. 22. Also, basket contents were reviewed. A discussion followed on the open house on Sept. 6. Reminder that this is our time change to 4 p.m. start. Sommers ended by telling her joke of the day.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Call Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.