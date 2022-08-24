Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Aug. 16

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Serena Klink

Runner-up: Mary Beth Newell

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: Sheila Schipani

Officer: Klink

Menu draw: Marilyn Hyde

50/50: Newell

Marbles game: Joan Summers drew a no winner

Weekly challenge: Park farther away from store

The open house on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. was discussed.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.

New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be 4 p.m. and meetings will start at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you