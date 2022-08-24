Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Aug. 16
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Serena Klink
Runner-up: Mary Beth Newell
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Sheila Schipani
Officer: Klink
Menu draw: Marilyn Hyde
50/50: Newell
Marbles game: Joan Summers drew a no winner
Weekly challenge: Park farther away from store
The open house on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. was discussed.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30.
New meeting time starts Sept. 6 — weigh-ins will be 4 p.m. and meetings will start at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
