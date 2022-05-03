Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: April 23

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

A big "welcome back" to Marilyn Hyde. She has been missed.

Brady is the leader for the group starting April 30. A note for those concerned: We will not be moving. We will not require past dues from persons unable to attend meetings due to sickness or family emergencies. It will be a "pay when you come." Weekly winners will be handled differently.

Weekly winners:

Best loser: None

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: Marilyn Hyde

Officer: Eloise Brooks

Menu draw: Heather Ordos

50/50: Brady

Marbles game: Hyde drew a "no winner."

Weekly challenge: No chips of any kind.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

