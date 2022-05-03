Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: April 23
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
A big "welcome back" to Marilyn Hyde. She has been missed.
Brady is the leader for the group starting April 30. A note for those concerned: We will not be moving. We will not require past dues from persons unable to attend meetings due to sickness or family emergencies. It will be a "pay when you come." Weekly winners will be handled differently.
Weekly winners:
Best loser: None
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Marilyn Hyde
Officer: Eloise Brooks
Menu draw: Heather Ordos
50/50: Brady
Marbles game: Hyde drew a "no winner."
Weekly challenge: No chips of any kind.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.