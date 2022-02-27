Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Feb. 26

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Sheila Schipani

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady and Heather Ordos

Best effort: Ordos

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Schipani

50/50: Eloise Brooks

Marbles game: Brady drew a no winner

Weekly challenge: Set a place setting at the table every time you eat, even for a snack, and clean it up.

Discussed other places to meet on Saturday morning. Libraries did not have a separate room with a door for privacy. Reservations completed for the May meeting.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

