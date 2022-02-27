Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Feb. 26
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Sheila Schipani
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady and Heather Ordos
Best effort: Ordos
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Schipani
50/50: Eloise Brooks
Marbles game: Brady drew a no winner
Weekly challenge: Set a place setting at the table every time you eat, even for a snack, and clean it up.
Discussed other places to meet on Saturday morning. Libraries did not have a separate room with a door for privacy. Reservations completed for the May meeting.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.