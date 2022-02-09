Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Feb. 5
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Sheila Schipani
Runner-up: Eloise Brooks
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady and Heather Ordos
Best effort: None
Officer: Ordos
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
50/50: Ordos
Marbles game: Brady pulled a "no winner."
Weekly challenge: Extra serving of fruit daily
Registration money is due on Feb. 19 for the May Rally.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.