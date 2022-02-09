Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Feb. 5

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Sheila Schipani

Runner-up: Eloise Brooks

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady and Heather Ordos

Best effort: None

Officer: Ordos

Menu draw: Sheila Schipani

50/50: Ordos

Marbles game: Brady pulled a "no winner."

Weekly challenge: Extra serving of fruit daily

Registration money is due on Feb. 19 for the May Rally.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

