Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: June 4
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Mary Beth Newell
Runner-up: Joan Sommers
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: None
Officer: Brady
April winners:
Best loser: None
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Brady
Best effort: Sommers
Officer: Eloise Brooks
May winners:
Best loser: Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Brady
Best effort: June Callahan
Officer: Sheila Schipani
Menu draw: Brooks
50/50: Marilyn Hyde
Marbles game: Brady drew a “no winner”
Weekly challenge: No non-chocolate candy
Old business: Still discussing moving meeting day to Tuesday.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at {span class=”s2”}sray@meadvilletribune.com{/span}.
