Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: June 4

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Mary Beth Newell

Runner-up: Joan Sommers

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: None

Officer: Brady

April winners:

Best loser: None

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Brady

Best effort: Sommers

Officer: Eloise Brooks

May winners:

Best loser: Sommers

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Brady

Best effort: June Callahan

Officer: Sheila Schipani

Menu draw: Brooks

50/50: Marilyn Hyde

Marbles game: Brady drew a “no winner”

Weekly challenge: No non-chocolate candy

Old business: Still discussing moving meeting day to Tuesday.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.

