The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will present a program, “The Mupheres: They Came, They Stayed, They Helped Make History,” Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 11861 Sportsman Road.
Participants in a panel will tell their stories of what brought them to Conneaut Lake, and why they stayed. The group will also hear of others who made their mark here and the audience can tell about their experiences.
Programs are held on the third Monday of the month in the handicapped-accessible, smoke-free hall. They are free and open to the public.
