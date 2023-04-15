The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will hold its April program, “The History of Margaret Shontz Memorial Library: Over 50 Years Old and Growing Stronger Than Ever,” Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 11861 Sportsman Road.
The program will be presented by Ruth Young, library director, as well as members of the board of directors.
Programs, which are held on the third Monday of the month, are free. Refreshments will follow.
The hall is handicapped-accessible and smoke-free.
