On Monday, the Conneaut Lake Historical Society will present its final program of the season: “Winter Fun in the Conneaut Lake Area through the Years”
Several presenters are scheduled for the program. They will share photos and info on activities such as snowball festivals, snowmobile races, ice fishing, ice boats and Conneaut Lake Breeze articles through the decades.
Also, information on the upcoming Ice House Festival will be presented.
The program will be held at the Sportsmen’s Club, 11861 Sportsman Road, Conneaut Lake, at 7:30 p.m. followed by refreshments and a short general meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.