The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society's May program, "The Drama Is Here in Conneaut Lake," will be presented by Bob Disko, who has been involved in local productions.
The free program will be presented May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Conneaut Lake Sportsmen's Club, 11861 Sportsman's Road.
Disko will tell the stories of the "Honeymoon Troupe" that came to Conneaut Lake Park in the 1920s as well as the local group, the Conneaut Lake Players. The history of the Lakeside Drive-In and other theater and movie venues will be presented by Jane Smith. All are welcome to come and share in the fun of remembering the theater and movies around the lake.
Programs are held on the third Monday of the month. The hall is handicapped-accessible and smoke-free. Refreshments will follow the program.
