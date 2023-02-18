Conneaut Lake High School Alumni Association members will meet March 24 at 7 p.m. to plan for this year’s dinner and program set for June 24 at Hotel Conneaut at Conneaut Lake Park. All are welcome to come and assist with planning.
The meeting will take place at the DOT Development Office on Water Street, Conneaut Lake.
• More information: Contact President C. Sherman Allen by phone or text at (814) 671-9947 or via email at csallenauction@gmail.com.
