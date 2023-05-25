Conneaut Lake Garden Club holds its annual plant sale on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at Livingston’s Meat Market on Water Street, Conneaut Lake.
Shop early for the biggest selection of locally grown native perennials, herbs, vegetables and well-tended plants for your sun and shade garden.
Experienced gardeners will be on hand with friendly advice for selecting plants and to help load purchases.
The club will use sale proceeds to fund its 13th annual scholarship award to a local high school senior.
• More information: Call (814) 382-6141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.