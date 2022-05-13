Conneaut Lake Garden Club holds its annual plant sale on Memorial Day, May 30, from 8 a.m. to noon at Livingston’s Meat Market, 85 Water St., Conneaut Lake.
Shop early for the biggest selection of locally grown native perennials, herbs and interesting plants for your sun and shade garden. Experienced gardeners will be on hand with friendly advice for selecting plants and to help load your purchases.
The club will use plant sale proceeds to fund its 12th annual scholarship award to a local high school senior this year.
• More info on the plant sale and club membership: Call (814) 382-6141.
