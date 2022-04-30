The Conneaut Lake community recently celebrated Easter.
The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club was joined by the Conneaut Lake Pride Committee and the community churches to provide a fun afternoon for families.
Participants with original spring hats walked up and around Ice House Park and back to Fireman’s Beach, where ribbons and prizes were awarded.
Winners were:
• Preschool and kindergarten: Miah Carr, first; Mia Caryl, second; Ruby O’Grady, third.
• First and second grades: Carly Cunningham, first, and Jasmine Preston, second.
• Third and fourth grades: Molly O’Grady, Willow Klink, Gemma Humes, Jodie Forester, Zariah Preston, Rylie Copeland, Arlyn Bacon, and Victoria Bobar.
Easter cookies were supplied by Our Lady Queen of Americas Church, hot dogs by the Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church, Easter treats and chips by the Trinity Methodist Church and drink boxes by the Kiwanis Club.
An Easter egg hunt sponsored by Light House Community Church was a big hit with the children. The participants found 3,000 eggs and received prizes for their efforts. The Fallowfield Church youth group also provided games.
Children posed for pictures with the Easter Bunny and received spring gifts from the Conneaut Lake Pride Committee.
Music was supplied by a praise band under the direction of Tim MacKay.