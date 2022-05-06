The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will hold a program at the newly renovated Meadville Railroad Depot on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Featured speakers will be Bernie Hammer and Ed Cronin, who were involved in bringing the museum to life. They will discuss the history of the renovation and talk about various contents in the collection, including the train engine and train cars parked in front of the building.
After a brief break for refreshments, the historical society business meeting will take place.