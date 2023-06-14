The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society hold the program, “How I Caught the Biggest Muskie,” at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 11861 Sportsman’s Road.
Joe Galbo will present Lewis Walker’s story in Lewis Walker’s own words, followed by other fishermen’s stories. The historical society welcome audience participation with personal stories and tales.
Programs, which are free and open to the public, are held on the third Monday of the month. The hall is handicapped accessible and smoke free.
Refreshments will follow the program.
