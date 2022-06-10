The Conneaut Eagles Foundation presents live music July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. at Conneaut Cellars Winery's outside pavilion. Touch of Grey will perform at noon and Stephen Kissinger at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the gate; for kids age 5 to 12, they're $5. To get advance tickets, stop in at the Margaret Shontz Memorial Library or Ralston's Hardware, both at Conneaut Lake, or call (814) 382-1616 or (814) 547-1403.
Concertgoers can help the foundation provide scholarships and grants while enjoying great music and friends. The concert will be held rain or shine. Take your own seating and food. Adult beverages can be purchased.
