Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Conneaut Lake TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 met May 2.
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
KOPS under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Joan Sommers
Weekly challenge: Drink eight glasses of water each day.
Club information: TOPS 499 meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.
