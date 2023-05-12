Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Conneaut Lake TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) 499 met May 2.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

KOPS under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Joan Sommers

Weekly challenge: Drink eight glasses of water each day.

Club information: TOPS 499 meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.

