Mitch McVicker will perform two concerts in the region later this month in support of his new album, “Behind the Lightning.”
“I hope the concerts I do will raise spirits and direct attention toward the good,” he said. “These songs have been born out of life experience and deal with questions, wanderings, conflicts and struggles. I can’t wait to share them.”
The Dove Award-winning artist will be at Jerusalem Christian Church, 960 Donation Road, Greenville, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
He also will be at Linesville Presbyterian Church on April 27 at at 7 p.m.
Admission is free to both concerts but a love offering will be taken.
For more information on the Greenville concert, email contact@jerusalemchristian.org or call (724) 724-475-3075. For information on the Linesville concert, email linesvillepresby@windstream.net or call (814) 683-5455.
