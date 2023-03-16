The Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania will present “Music for Spring” at 2 p.m. March 26 in PennWest Edinboro’s Cole Auditorium. The band will be conducted by Armond Walter. Admission is free.
Concert Band of Northwest Pa. performs spring concert March 26
