Crawford County 4-H is hosting a “Community Hero Meet and Greet” on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodcock Creek Lake swimming beach parking lot, 22079 State Route 198, Saegertown.
Those who attended will receive an activity card to complete for a chance to win prizes. The event is being organized by 4-H member Katie Arnett for her Pennsylvania 4-H Diamond Clover Project.
The public is invited to meet some of our local community heroes and get a first-hand look at what our first responders do on a daily basis.
Some featured heroes include local firefighters, Bobber the Water Safety Dog, Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Leonard’s Auto Service & Towing, members of the police, Smokey Bear, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.