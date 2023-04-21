The MARC Community Garden holds an orientation session Saturday at 2 p.m. at its garden at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 800 Thurston Road. Experienced gardeners and newcomers can tour the garden and learn how to participate. More information: Call (814) 853-5412.
Community garden orientation session
