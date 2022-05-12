Crawford County Community Council recently presented Awards of Excellence.
State Rep. Brad Roae presented each recipient with a House citation and a council nominator presented the plaque.
Meadville Medical Center was nominated by Renee Blystone and the Community Council Board of Directors. The award was accepted by Jackie Lesher, director of marketing. The medical center went above and beyond to schedule COVID-19 vaccine clinics and modify services at the hospital to make it more assessable and safer for patients, organizers said. Their extra hours of services did not go unnoticed for their excellent efforts and countless hours of work holding vaccine clinics and treating COVID patients.
Volunteers of the Year were two Crawford County residents who shoveled snow and assisted with snow removal for elderly and veterans during the over 12 to 15 inches of snow that fell in two different winter storms. Kendra Nemeth and Bradley Bowes were the recipients presented by David Giles, board member.
The Professional/Volunteer of the Year was Dr. Becky Dawson, epidemiologist from Allegheny College. Organizers said she spent countless hours educating the community on safe procedures to best deal with COVID-19. Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry was there to thank her for her time and efforts to present current COVID protocol and answer questions during the year.
Crawford County Community Council seeks to connect the community with resources in their community through monthly meetings held the second Friday of the month at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Smock Highway. The next meeting is Friday. To reserve a seat, email ccccsecretary@outlook.com. Participants can order lunch at the meeting. Regular monthly meetings will resume in September.
It is anticipated it will be an agency fair where members will present their agency services; members and community are welcome.
• More information: Visit the Crawford County Community Council Facebook page.