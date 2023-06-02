Commodore Perry Lions’ cruise-in and ticket auction will be held June 10, rain or shine, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Commodore Perry School, 3002 Perry Highway, Hadley.
All manner of vehicle or engine is welcome. Registration is free. There will be door prizes and more. Trophies will be given for a car 1979 or older, 1980 or newer, and truck.
Tickets for the auction will be sold until 4, and the drawings start at 4:30. The winner must be present or give the ticket to someone who will be present. Raffles may be purchased for a wheelbarrow with $600, bucket with $250, watering can with $150, and a 50/50.
A special prize will be given to the driver with the best decorated chair. Take canned goods for the Commodore Perry Food Pantry and be entered in a special drawing.
There will be a DJ and live radio remote by Cool 101.7.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
• More information: Contact Lion Marie Vandervort at (724) 253-4643.
