Commodore Perry High School
Here are the 2022 graduates of Commodore Perry High School:
Ethan Beachy
Hailey Boozer
Ashley Bowser
Raechel Burkhart
Wade Coulter
Peyton Criser
Karson Cropp- Valedictorian
Hunter Davison
Madelyn Eber- Salutatorian
Gaige Edwards
McKenzie Garland
Lydia Hittle
Virginia Hoover
Tyler Jenkins
Chayda Knierman
Kristina Mabus
Drew Mast
Rory McTighe
Riley Payne
Kylee Peterson
Haley Roberts
Kaiden Roberts
Gabrielle Scrivens
Bailey Sealand
Laina Shollenberger
Hailey Shuster
Clayton Smith
Jasmine Taranto
Gavin Turlij
Camaron Waid
Christopher Wilson
Dwight Yeagley
