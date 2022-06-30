Commodore Perry High School

Here are the 2022 graduates of Commodore Perry High School:

Ethan Beachy

Hailey Boozer

Ashley Bowser

Raechel Burkhart

Wade Coulter

Peyton Criser

Karson Cropp- Valedictorian

Hunter Davison

Madelyn Eber- Salutatorian

Gaige Edwards

McKenzie Garland

Lydia Hittle

Virginia Hoover

Tyler Jenkins

Chayda Knierman

Kristina Mabus

Drew Mast

Rory McTighe

Riley Payne

Kylee Peterson

Haley Roberts

Kaiden Roberts

Gabrielle Scrivens

Bailey Sealand

Laina Shollenberger

Hailey Shuster

Clayton Smith

Jasmine Taranto

Gavin Turlij

Camaron Waid

Christopher Wilson

Dwight Yeagley

