The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will sponsor a 5K color run/walk on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The start/finish line is at Fireman’s Beach on North Second Street, Conneaut Lake. Registration starts at 8 a.m. or individuals can preregister on Eventbrite.com. All participants will receive a T-shirt, but registering online will guarantee your preferred size.
A donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children 14 and under will benefit the club’s future projects.
