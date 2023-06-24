color me

GW Hall and his daughter, Mary, are seen at the Color Me Conneaut Lake event on June 17.

 Contributed photo

Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake sponsored a color run/walk on June 17.

The winners were:

• Under 10: 1. Landon Canchola, 2. Jagger Watson, 3. Mollie Sheatz and Anna Benich.

• Ages 11-14: 1. Kameron Kelly, 2. Owen Peters, 3. Kyleigh Peters.

• Ages 15-18: 1. Noah Deseo, 2. Daylee Watson, 3. Courtney Perrye.

• Ages 19-40: 1. Nate Sheatz, 2. Kyle Benich, 3. Jamagiae Medley.

• Ages 41 and older: 1. Rick Peters, 2. James Watson.

• Canine Class winner: Mack Peters.

Proceeds will be used to purchase back-to-school supplies.

