Cochranton TOPS 795

A recent meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 was opened with prayer requests.

Peggy Knapp was first-place winner for division 3, and Marti DuPont was second-place winner for division 4.

This was their first weigh-in of 2022. They discussed ARD to be held in Erie on May 5-7.

Knapp was scheduled to have the program for April 14.

The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" poem.

Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.

