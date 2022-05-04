Cochranton TOPS 795
A recent meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 was opened with prayer requests, then the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser was Donna Smith, runner-up was Linda Sampson, menu draw was Elaine Peters, and name tag winner was Earl Mook. The marble contest was not won.
A spring workshop on new rules and weight charts will be held in Titusville on April 30.
Two new contests will start May 1. The first contest will be the 2022 Summer Challenge, "Racing to Goal." It ends July 31. The second contest ends May 30. This will be a contest for Oil City, Knox and Cochranton clubs. It will end with a picnic with games and bingo.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" pledge.
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.