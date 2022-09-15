Cochranton TOPS 795

The Sept. 8 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 was opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.

Best loser: Dorothy Rhoades

Runner-up: Shirley Dean

Ha-ha: Pam Dean

Menu draw: Shirley Dean

Name tag: Mary Ann Ferry

The program was given by Lois Newton on using a mantra to get you through most stressful situations.

The treasurer’s report was given.

The club has a beautiful fall wreath to take to Fall Rally. They will put lottery tickets on it.

The challenge for the week is to eat a salad every day if you can.

The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” pledge.

Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you