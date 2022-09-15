Cochranton TOPS 795
The Sept. 8 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 was opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Dorothy Rhoades
Runner-up: Shirley Dean
Ha-ha: Pam Dean
Menu draw: Shirley Dean
Name tag: Mary Ann Ferry
The program was given by Lois Newton on using a mantra to get you through most stressful situations.
The treasurer’s report was given.
The club has a beautiful fall wreath to take to Fall Rally. They will put lottery tickets on it.
The challenge for the week is to eat a salad every day if you can.
The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” pledge.
Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
