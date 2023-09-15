Cochranton TOPS 795
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795, Cochranton, met Sept. 7. The meeting opened with prayers and prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Ha-ha: Linda Hopkins
Menu draw: Mary Ann Ferry
Name tag: Shirley Dean
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
Inspiration angel: Karen Freyermuth
Program: “Why we overeat and how to stop.”
Fall rally is Saturday. The carnival is Oct. 19.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are Thursday mornings. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 at Cochranton Presbyterian Church with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
