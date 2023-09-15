Cochranton TOPS 795

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795, Cochranton, met Sept. 7. The meeting opened with prayers and prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Ha-ha: Linda Hopkins

Menu draw: Mary Ann Ferry

Name tag: Shirley Dean

KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber

Inspiration angel: Karen Freyermuth

Program: “Why we overeat and how to stop.”

Fall rally is Saturday. The carnival is Oct. 19.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

Meetings are Thursday mornings. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 at Cochranton Presbyterian Church with the meeting to follow at 10:30.

• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

