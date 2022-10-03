Cochranton TOPS 795

The Sept. 29 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.

Best loser: Cathy Schneider

Runner-up: Lee DuPont

Menu draw: Carrie Vandermark

Name tag: Peggy Knapp

Ha-ha: Was not won.

Challenge for this week: Exercise three times this week.

Karen Freyermuth had the program: "Eat to Hydrate."

The Christmas auction will be held Nov. 10. The Christmas party will be announced at a later date. The bingo contest started Oct. 6.

The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."

Meetings are held on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.

