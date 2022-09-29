Cochranton TOPS
The Sept. 22 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) was opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Pam Dean
Runner-up: Shirley Bimber
Ha-ha: Bimber
Menu draw: Maxine Hart
Name tag: Hart
The program, given by Linda Sampson, was titled “Support: How best to give and receive.” The challenge was, no snacks unless for medical reasons. The bakeless bake sale will be held Oct. 6. The bingo contest will start Oct. 6. Shirley Dean got 12 weeks of perfect attendance.
The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” pledge.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.