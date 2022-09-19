Cochranton TOPS 795
The Sept. 15 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 795 was opened with prayer requests followed by pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Martha DuPont
Runner-up: Ruth Smith
Ha-ha: Was not won.
Menu draw: Pamela Dean
Name Tag: Betty Hart
The program was given by Mary Ann Ferry, on choosing positive over negative thoughts.
Four weeks loss: Smith
Twelve weeks perfect attendance: Dean and Linda Hopkins
Challenge for the week: Limit snacks to one per day.
The group will have a bakeless bake sale on Oct. 6.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.