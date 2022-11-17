Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Nov. 10. The meeting opened with prayer requests and one moment of silent prayer. This was followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges, followed by the reading of the minutes.
The yearly Christmas auction was held and was enjoyed by all. Food was collected for the food pantry.
The Christmas party will be held Dec. 15. The group will have weigh-ins only. Each person who wants to participate in the gift exchange is to bring a $10 gift. A menu will be decided for the lunch afterwards and different people will be assigned foods to bring.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Lee DuPont
Ha-ha: Shirley Dean
Menu draw: Donna Smith
Name tag: Carrie Vandermark.
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
The challenge for the week is: eat more fruit.
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.
