Cochranton TOPS 795

Date: May 5

Opening: The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and the pledge to the flag

Best loser: Donna Smith

Runner-up: Shirley Dean

Menu draw: Lois Newton

Name tag: Elaine Peters

Ha-ha: Betty Hart

Program: The new rules for TOPS that were sent from headquarters. The group will be discussing them at a later date.

Closing: A new "Helping Hands" poem.

Club info: Meetings are Thursday. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Cochranton, with the meeting to follow.

More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.

