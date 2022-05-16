Cochranton TOPS 795
Date: May 5
Opening: The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and the pledge to the flag
Best loser: Donna Smith
Runner-up: Shirley Dean
Menu draw: Lois Newton
Name tag: Elaine Peters
Ha-ha: Betty Hart
Program: The new rules for TOPS that were sent from headquarters. The group will be discussing them at a later date.
Closing: A new "Helping Hands" poem.
Club info: Meetings are Thursday. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Cochranton, with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.
