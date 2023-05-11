Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened the meeting with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best losers: Donna Smith and Dorothy Rhoades
Ha-ha: Linda Sampson
Menu draw: Linda Kerr
Name tag: Sampson
Monthly best loser: Tina Bailey
Runners-up: Shirley Dean and Karen Freyermuth
Next week's challenge is a no-gain week.
The program was given by the seven girls who went to State Recognition Days. The reported on the sessions they went to, and the new word for the year is accountability — we are held accountable for our own losses and gains.
Contest winners for this week were Sampson and Cathy Schneider. The summer picnic contest will end at the end of June and the picnic will be held July 29 at 1 p.m. at Morrison Park at Seneca.
The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
