Cochranton TOPS 795
The May 26 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Lois Newton
Runner-up: Mary Ann Ferry
Ha-ha: Was not won
Menu draw: Ferry
Name tag: Newton
Marbles game: Was not won.
Challenge for the week: Eat two veggies a day.
The program was given by Elaine Peters on edamame (immature soybeans).
The picnic with the other clubs will be held July 14 at Lions Park, behind the fire hall in Cochranton, at 1 p.m. The mileage contest seems to be going well. They had more than 200 miles.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" poem.
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
