TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795, Cochranton, met May 18 and May 25.
The May 18 meeting opened with prayer requests and prayer, followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Cathy Schneider
Runner-up: Lee DuPont
Ha-ha: Peggy Knapp
Menu draw: Donna Smith
Name tag: Knapp
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
Challenge for the week: Keep a menu.
The spring meeting was planned for May 20 at Clarks Mills.
Members discussed being in the Cochranton parade.
The program was "Tips on Losing Weight."
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.
The May 25 meeting opened with prayer requests and one moment of silence, followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS pledges.
Best losers: Tina Bailey and Clara Mook
Ha-ha: Bailey
Menu draw: Bimber
Name tag: Betty Hart
KOPS fruit basket: Hart
Challenge for the week: Eat more veggies and measure your food.
The election of officers will be July 6, followed by installation of said officers.
The swim party will be July 13.
The weekly contest was won by DuPont and Mook.
The program was given by Karen Freyermuth on "Two Ways to Boost Fat Burning Without Losing Your Health."
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
