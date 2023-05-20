Cochranton TOPS 795
The May 11 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Kathy Schneider
Runner-up: Tina Bailey
Ha-ha: Earl Mook
Menu draw: Linda Sampson
Name tag: Sampson
Challenge for the week: Drink more water.
Contest winners for the week: Carrie Vandermark and Schneider
There will be a spring work shop by Mary Layman at Clarks Mills today from 9 to 11 a.m.
Members had a fun auction to raise money for the club.
The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
