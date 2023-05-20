Cochranton TOPS 795

The May 11 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Kathy Schneider

Runner-up: Tina Bailey

Ha-ha: Earl Mook

Menu draw: Linda Sampson

Name tag: Sampson

Challenge for the week: Drink more water.

Contest winners for the week: Carrie Vandermark and Schneider

There will be a spring work shop by Mary Layman at Clarks Mills today from 9 to 11 a.m.

Members had a fun auction to raise money for the club.

The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."

Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.

More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

