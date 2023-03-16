Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met March 9, opening with prayer requests and one moment of silence followed by the TOPS pledge.
The program was given by Peggy Knapp on diet tips to lose weight, then each member told what they had to lose weight for the week.
Best loser: Donna Smith
Runner-up: Peggy Knapp
Ha-ha: Smith
Name tag: Linda Sampson
Challenge for the week: Keep a menu and eat more fruits and vegetables.
Under new business, the raffle netted $20. A special drawing was won by Linda Kerr. A new contest was started for Easter. Members must keep a menu, exercise three times a week, and lose weight. Each person gets to put one egg in their basket for each pound lost, one egg for menu and one egg for exercising three times a week. The contest will end April 6.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
