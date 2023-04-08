Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met March 30. The meeting opened with prayer requests and prayers followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser runner-up: Linda Kerr
Ha-ha: Was not won.
Menu draw: Pam Dean
Name tag: Kerr
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) fruit basket: Betty Hart
The program was given by Mary Ann Ferry on 11 ways to beat mindless eating.
The challenge is to measure your portions. Linda Hopkins, Kerr, Donna Smith and Dean had 12 weeks perfect attendance.
The group discussed the Easter Carnival for April 6 and discussed the summer contest that started April 6.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.