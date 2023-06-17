Cochranton TOPS 795
The June 8 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge.
Attendance was 17, which included 17.6 losses and 5.6 gains.
A TOPS member had the second part of a book titled “Why We Overeat and How to Stop” and will continue with another part next week. The group had a discussion on some of the comments during and after the program.
The weekly contest was won by Shirley Bimber, Earl Mook and Lee Turner. The challenge for this week is to eat a balanced diet. Members were reminded that a swim party will be held at Betty Hart’s residence on July 15. One of the club members graduated to KOPS and will be honored at the July 22 meeting.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are on Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, with weigh-in from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting to follow at 10:30.
